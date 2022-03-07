Advertisement

Mental health presentation coming to Chippewa Falls Friday

Activist, author and filmmaker Kevin Hines will be at Chippewa Falls High School this week.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A suicide survivor who is now a mental health advocate is scheduled to be in Chippewa Falls Friday to discuss the importance of mental health.

Kevin Hines, who is from California, jumped off of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco more than 20 years ago in an attempt to end his life. Hines, who sufferes from depression and bipolar disorder, is one of 34 people to survive the fall. He’s now a mental health activist, author, and filmmaker.

“I am one of... 1% to survive that fall in the last 85 years, meaning that 99% of the people who have leapt off of that bridge never again get to tell their stories because they’re gone,” Hines said. “Their families miss and mourn them every day, so the fact I got to live, that I got this second chance at life meant for me that I had to do something with that second chance.”

Friday’s event at Chippewa Falls High School is free and open to the community. The doors open at 6 p.m. with community resource tables set up and the presentation set to begin at 7 p.m.

