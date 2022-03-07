New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin homeowners with overdue mortgage, utility or other household bills as a result of the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief.

Gov. Tony Evers discussed the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program at City Hall in Menomonie on Monday.

Evers said the program will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced hardships as a result of the pandemic, and encouraged people to apply to it.

“Wisconsinites, as everybody knows, are hard workers by nature,” Evers said. “Our state is recovering because of their hard work; our economy is recovering because of them.”

The application is available to eligible households that have experienced a qualified hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 and have a household income at or below 100% of the area median income. Up to $40,000 is available per household. More information is available at 1-855-2-HOME or the program’s website. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.