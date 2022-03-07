No one hurt after fire damages garage near Holmen Sunday

TOWN OF HOLLAND (LA CROSSE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a garage fire Sunday afternoon near Holmen.

The Holmen Fire Department said in a release that they went to a reported fire at a detached garage on Beaver Road in the Town of Holland northwest of Holmen at 12:44 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters found a garage on fire with one person outside of it. Crews worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to surrounding buildings and were able to limit the damage to the garage itself.

The La Crosse Fire Department, assisting with the fire, said the cause of the fire was a faulty heating appliance. Damage to the garage was ‘heavy’ according to the release.

Assisting the Holmen and La Crosse fire departments were the Trempealeau, Onalaska, Campbell, Farmington, Galesville and West Salem fire departments as well as Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.

