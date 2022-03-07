Royal Construction apprentice wins carpentry skills competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A construction apprentice at Royal Construction in Eau Claire won a carpentry skills competition in Wisconsin.

Drew Hawkins won at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Skill Competition in West Bend on Jan. 21 and will represent Wisconsin at the national competition in San Antonio, Texas later this month.

“I’ve always liked a good challenge, so it’s rewarding to be able to go test my knowledge and my skills and have the stress element in there too,” Hawkins said. “It makes it that much more enjoyable to see what you can accomplish when you’re really under the gun and really need to get something done.”

Hawkins was presented a citation by state Reps. Warren Petryk and Jesse James Monday at Royal Construction. The national competition will take place March 15-17.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.