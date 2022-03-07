EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary Season presents the comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society, March 10-13 & 17-20 at The Grand Theatre.

In this delightful drama/comedy, four middle-aged women, all needing to escape their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate and an impromptu happy hour. Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic struggling with a surprise career derailment. Dot is starting her life over after the loss of her husband, Marlafaye has just moved to Savannah after losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a twenty-three-year-old dental hygienist. And spunky Jinx offers her services as a much-needed life coach.

Through laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these women bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives, discovering that it’s never too late to make new friends.

7:30pm: March 10-12, 17-19

1:30pm: March 13 & 20

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

