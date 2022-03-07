Advertisement

Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.'(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stoli Group announced a major rebrand of its vodka in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vodka will exclusively be sold and marketed as Stoli and is dropping the Stolichnaya name.

“While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” said Yuri Shefler, founder, Stoli Group. “Today, we have made the decision to rebrand entirely as the name no longer represents our organization.”

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to “represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

Stoli Vodka’s production facilities are located in Latvia. The company also announced it would only work with Slovakian sources to “further ensure 100% non-Russia alpha grade spirit.”

“This is very personal to us. As a former Royal Marine commando, I know all too well the horrors of war,” said Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. “We have employees, partners and distributors in the region directly impacted. They are asking that we take a bold stand. This is one actionable, meaningful thing we can do to make it clear that we support Ukraine.”

Stoli made a financial commitment to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals and humanitarian efforts during crisis situations.

The death toll is unclear. (CNN, POOL, FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, ВСЕВИДЯЩЕЕ ОКО, MAXAR, TIKTOK/VALERISSSH, EXPRESSEN TV, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Tornado confirmed outside of Stoughton
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
[FILE] The 2019 WIAA State Girl's Basketball Championships at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
State girls basketball pairings, times set
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a...
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in brain, study shows