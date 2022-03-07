Advertisement

Two arrested after fight between parents and fans at McFarland hockey event

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reports of a large fight during a youth hockey tournament in McFarland landed two men in jail over the weekend, both of whom are accused of punching someone under 18 years old in the face.

According to the McFarland Police Dept., officers were called to the McFarland Community Ice Arena around 9:44 p.m. after receiving reports of clashes between parents and fans. The parents were determined to be from Hayward, the hometown of the visiting club that night, while the fans were teenagers from McFarland, the statement said.

Police did not say what led to the fight, nor did they say how many people were involved.

The two men who were arrested were booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly count and physical abuse to a child.

