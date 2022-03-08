EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Senior Americans Day is returning with a new name: Academy for Lifelong Learners.

This “positively ageless” program will once again provide a fun day of education, resources, and social interaction for those 55 and better on June 7, 2022.

Attend In-Person or Online!

The keynote address will be presented by Dr. Zorba Paster, host of the Wisconsin Public Radio program Zorba Paster on Your Health.

Choose three workshops to attend, where you can learn about health and wellness; equity, diversity, and inclusivity; nature; history; recreational activities and more.

Tamara Mumm, with UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education, and Cathy Reitz, this year’s emcee, talk about registration for this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.