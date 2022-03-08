Advertisement

Average COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remains below 1,000 for second week

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average in Wisconsin for COVID-19 cases reached a second week of being reported at below 1,000 Tuesday, new numbers from the Department of Health Services indicate.

DHS reports the new seven-day rolling average continues to fall, hitting 435 Tuesday. That number has been on a constant decline for nearly the past month, dropping below 1,000 on Feb. 22.

The last time there was a long stretch of the rolling average being below 1,000 was from Feb. 8, 2021 to Aug. 4, 2021.

Health officials confirmed 367 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported in the state up to 1,385,146.

Within the past two weeks, 7,571 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Wisconsin.

DHS reports 44 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 15 of which were reported in the past 30 days. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths has been on a generally downward trend since mid-January, increasing to eight on Tuesday.

There have been 12,157 deaths from COVID-19 or complications of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

New COVID-19 vaccine administrations continue to slowly trickle in, with 64% of residents having received at least one dose and 60.5% completing their vaccine series.

Of the more than 9.1 million shots that have been administered since the start of the vaccine rollout, 2,869 were given out this week.

