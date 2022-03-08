For Chippewa Falls nonprofit founder, war in Ukraine is personal

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -For the founder of a Chippewa Falls nonprofit, the war in Ukraine is personal.

Some of her loved ones are still in the country fighting to protect it.

Ukrainian-born Valentyna Pavsyukova founded Chalice of Mercy in 2007.

Since then her organization opened a daycare and helped provide medical care in Ukraine.

Now Chalice of Mercy is working to help her home country impacted by war.

At an event Monday night at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, Pavsyukova shared what she’s been hearing from family and friends in Ukraine.

She said Ukrainians are resilient.

Right now they have no gas, no electricity and are running out of food.

She said some of her friends are wounded.

Pavsyukova said while her people are on the front lines of this war, this fight is bigger than Ukraine.

“They are the shield right now, Ukrainian, and forgive me, I’m saying that with a mixture of pain and pride at the same time,” Pavsyukova said. “I want to say that my people right now are defending the whole world, so please I beg you help.”

Chalice of Mercy, along with different catholic churches are collecting items to send to Ukraine.

Click HERE for a list of what they need. More than 15 different parishes around the area are serving as drop off locations for those items. Click HERE for where you can donate.

Chalice of Mercy is also accepting monetary donations to help cover the cost to ship those donations overseas.

For more information to make this kind of donation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.