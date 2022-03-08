Evers urges U.S. government to suspend the federal gas tax

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the nation facing record high prices and Wisconsin drivers having to pay nearly $4 per gallon at the pump, Gov. Tony Evers is urging the U.S. Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the rest of the year.

Evers joined four other Democratic governors in sending a letter to House and Senate leaders from both parties urging them to quickly forgo 18.4 cent per gallon tax and past The Gas Prices Relief Act to help provide relief to Americans.

“Wisconsinites can’t wait for relief—they need help today,” Evers said, citing increased costs at the grocery store in addition to at the gas station. “I’m urging Congress to find common ground and take action now to help lower gas prices so we can make sure families, farmers, and small businesses can make ends meet.”

In a statement, the Evers Administration pointed to AAA statistics that put the average gas price in Wisconsin at $3.942 per gallon, sixty-three cents higher than where it stood last month.

Evers statement did not reference any actions the governor’s office may take regarding the state excise tax on gasoline. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports the state collects 30.9 cents per gallon from that tax. The figure jumps two more cents when its petroleum clean-up program fee is tacked on. Combined, that 33 cents the state collects is the 11th highest in the country.

NBC15 News has reached out to the governor’s office to see if any changes are in the works for the state excise taxes and will update the story with any response.

The Gas Prices Relief Act would also direct the Treasury Dept. to monitor the suspension to ensure that the tax relief would reduce prices and not increase profits for oil and gas companies.

The letter was joined by:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis;

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer;

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and;

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

