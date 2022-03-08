Advertisement

Film Festival Fundraiser

Chippewa Valley Nordic
Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team
Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team is sponsoring the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Sunday, March 13, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Experience high adrenaline action and films that will transport you across the globe in search of adventure. The BMFF World Tour, a program of the Banff Centre in Canada, is the largest and one of the most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world. Approximately 400 films are entered into the annual festival. Award-winning films and audience favorites are among those chosen for the World Tour. The 2021 World Tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films. It is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the world.

Seating is general admission. Tickets for are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 16 and under. UW-Eau Claire Student Tickets are $5 plus fees and tax.

Pablo Center Ticket Information

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Two arrested after fight between parents and fans at McFarland hockey event
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
(FILE)
Wisconsin gas prices jump over 50 cents per gallon in one week
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve
Jonathan Spires is looking for a living kidney donor
An Eau Claire man is searching for a living kidney donor

Latest News

The Academy for Lifelong Learners (formerly Senior Americans Day) will be held June 7
Academy for Lifelong Learners
JULIE SMITH
NIKKI RISTAU
LINDA SCHULTZ