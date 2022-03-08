Film Festival Fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team is sponsoring the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Sunday, March 13, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Experience high adrenaline action and films that will transport you across the globe in search of adventure. The BMFF World Tour, a program of the Banff Centre in Canada, is the largest and one of the most prestigious mountain film festivals in the world. Approximately 400 films are entered into the annual festival. Award-winning films and audience favorites are among those chosen for the World Tour. The 2021 World Tour features a collection of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films. It is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the world.

Seating is general admission. Tickets for are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 16 and under. UW-Eau Claire Student Tickets are $5 plus fees and tax.

