Gov. Evers announces more than $6 million in healthcare infrastructure grants for new clinic in Elroy

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that more than $6 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program will be used to support a new clinic in Elroy.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that more than $6 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program will be used to support a new clinic in Elroy.

The clinic will expand access to quality healthcare for rural communities that have been historically underserved.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted, getting access to high-quality healthcare can be a challenge, especially in rural areas of the state where patients have to travel farther for care,” Gov. Evers said. “Thanks to great collaboration between Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics and the local Elroy community, folks in Elroy won’t have to travel very far.”

Of the $6 million announced Tuesday, more than $2.1 million was awarded to the city of Elroy to make critical infrastructure improvements to the downtown area to support the construction of the new clinic.

The remaining $4 million was awarded to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics for the construction of the new clinic facility.

The new facility will provide pharmacy, chiropractic and behavioral services, as well as regular exams and procedures with nine new exam rooms, a lab and a procedure room.

“The new clinic in Elroy will bridge an important gap in rural healthcare access, providing a new and improved space for high-quality care in the community and I am glad to support this project with these critical grant funds,” Gov. Evers said.

