Greenwood man found guilty due to no contest plea of child enticement

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Greenwood man has been found by the court guilty due to no contest plea of child enticement.

Now 46-year-old, Ricky Doede, was accused of committing various child sex crimes in Eau Claire County back in 2020.

The criminal complaint said that Doede was talking with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover police officer. In an interview, he admitted to authorities that he was traveling to meet with a girl whom he knew was under the age of 18-years-old.

Doede had been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to March 7 ,2022 court documents, as for count two- child enticement, he was found guilty due to no contest plea.

Count one and count three were dismissed but read in. A sentence hearing is to be scheduled.

