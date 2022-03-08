Advertisement

Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit

Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a six-month-old boy killed at a Chippewa County daycare in 2018.

Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child, kicked Jaxon Hunter in his head, causing his death. The parents claimed the Chippewa County Department of Human Services and its employees put Jaxon at risk by allowing the 10 year old to be at the same facility. Court documents show the girl had a history of mental health issues.

Monday the judge concluded that the girl did not pose an obvious risk of harm to Jaxon and the other children in the daycare, and noted that often children in foster care are troubled and have suffered severe trauma.

