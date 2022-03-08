Man found guilty due to no contest plea of 1st degree reckless homicide

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Now 51-year-old, Mathew Kinstler, was accused of being involved in a fatal fight outside Menards on La Crosse’s northside in May of 2020.

He was formally charged with 1st degree reckless homicide.

Kinstler was accused of getting into a physical fight with a 79-year-old man and causing his death. The complaint also accuses Kinstler of threatening to bring a gun to a local alcoholic anonymous meeting.

March 8, 2022 documents say the court found Kinstler guilty due to no contest plea of 1st degree reckless homicide.

A sentence hearing will be June 3, 2022.

