Mayo Clinic announces new Sports and Diagnostic Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Mayo Clinic Health System is announcing plans for a new Diagnostic Imaging and Sports Medicine Center.

The center will be built in the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire, with plans to begin construction in the spring. The complex includes the Sonnentag Fieldhouse and Event Center, which will replace UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena to become the largest indoor event venue in northwest Wisconsin.

“But really when we talk about collaborative opportunities with our partners at UW-Eau Claire, it provides a unique learning environment for students to collaborate with our professional staff, or physicians, our nurses, our therapists as well as UW-Eau Claire faculty,” Jason Craig, Regional Chair of Administration, said.

Services at the Mayo Center in the Complex will include sports medicine services, a fixed MRI, two x-ray suites, and an ultrasound room.

The complex will be constructed on land along Menomonie Street near Hobbs Ice Arena.

