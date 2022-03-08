Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP-ordered election probe extended through April

Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the 2020 election to Assembly members, on March 1, 2022.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election.

His review has been extended through the end of April.

The extension comes after the original contract expired on Dec. 31 and a week after Gableman delivered his report that called for the Legislature to take a serious look at decertifying President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state.

It also comes the same day that a judge ordered the release of 700 pages of documents under the state’s open records law, which he said do not support conclusions made in Gableman’s latest report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Two arrested after fight between parents and fans at McFarland hockey event
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
(FILE)
Wisconsin gas prices jump over 50 cents per gallon in one week
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

BANFF
BANFF Mt. Film Festival Fundraiser March 13
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (3/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (3/8/22)
Mayo Clinic announces new Sports and Diagnostic Center
FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8,...
Gov. Evers signs bills to address workforce challenges, support servicemembers
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
Wisconsin Republicans kill Evers’ $150 tax rebate plan