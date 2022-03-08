Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

