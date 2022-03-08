Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner visits Rhinelander High School

Snowboarder spoke to students during presentation
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nick Baumgartner, an Olympic gold medalist in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, visited Rhinelander High School on Monday.

The snowboarder from the Upper Peninsula competed in the mixed snowboard cross.

“If bringing this medal around can inspire more stories like mine to come out of this area, it would be an absolute honor for me to do that,” said Baumgartner.

Students got to meet the snowboarder up close and personal. They even got to take pictures with the Olympian and ask him about his journey.

“Well for me, I think these kids, we’re all strong and we got that work ethic. But we lack a few of the opportunities that these big school get. So it’s nice for them to see someone who was able to fight through all that and make something happen,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner said he wants to inspire students to chase their dreams.

“When I was a student athlete, it would have really went a long way for someone like me to come back and assure them that hard work can pay off,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner trains with the Rhinelander ski and snowboard team in the offseason at Ski Brule.

“I ski but still it’s very inspiring just to see an Olympian at that level competing with us and talking with us. But yeah, it’s inspiring,” said Ashton Gillespie, a Rhinelander High School Skier.

The gold medalist said the experience of being home and sharing his story is priceless.

“To bring this home, and to walk into a heroes welcome, for me just out there doing something I enjoy to do and something I’m passionate about has been an unbelievable experience,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner said this isn’t the end of his journey.

“So I’m going to focus. I’m still going to set a crazy goal. World Championships in 2023 in Bakuriani, Georgia. I’ll be 41 years old,” said Baumgartner.

Baumgartner said he is going to try to visit as many schools as he can before the end of the school year.

