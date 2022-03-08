Senate gavels in, gavels out of Evers’ surplus session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Senate Republicans have ended a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to approve his plan to send taxpayers $150 refunds before it even began.

Evers announced the special session during his State of the State address last month.

Senate President Chris Kapenga banged the gavel to start the special session Tuesday morning and immediately banged it again to end it.

Angela Joyce, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about that chamber’s plans for the session.

