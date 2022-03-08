Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire’s Shamrock Shuffle back in person for 2022

(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s almost time to lace up the sneakers and throw on your favorite shade of green. The annual Shamrock Shuffle is ready to paint the town green and kickstart your 5k season.

The 5k run/walk this year will be returning for the first time in since 2018 in person!

“A lot of our students plan to dress festively, green being the color of the day, and we actually have over 60 student volunteers from different sport clubs, or organizations on campus that plan to dress festively and will be around the course cheering people on,” says Brittany Wold, UWEC fitness coordinator.

If you want to throw your hat in the race, online registration ends Thursday March 10 at 11p.m. or you can register on-site starting at 8a.m. at McPhee Center.

It costs $20 for advance registration, $25 day of event.

Register here by scanning the simple QR code.
