UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans knew it all along, but now its official: Johnny Davis is the Big Ten player of the year.

After leading the University of Wisconsin to a share of the conference championship, the star guard was selected by media and coaches as the top player last season.

#1 also made the All-B1G first team (naturally) after getting the nod from all coaches. He was not unanimously picked by media members, however Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were.

Davis, who was hurt on a flagrant foul early in the last game against Nebraska, said Tuesday that he expects to be ready to go for the Big Ten tournament this weekend.

#Badgers Johnny Davis on BTN said he feels fine and should be ready to go for the Big Ten Tournament, great news for Wisconsin — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 8, 2022

Davis wasn’t the only player on the UW sideline to take home top honors. Head coach Greg Gard also claimed coach of the year for leading his team - which was predicted to finish tenth in league - to a first-place finish.

