UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans knew it all along, but now its official: Johnny Davis is the Big Ten player of the year.

After leading the University of Wisconsin to a share of the conference championship, the star guard was selected by media and coaches as the top player last season.

#1 also made the All-B1G first team (naturally) after getting the nod from all coaches. He was not unanimously picked by media members, however Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were.

Davis, who was hurt on a flagrant foul early in the last game against Nebraska, said Tuesday that he expects to be ready to go for the Big Ten tournament this weekend.

Davis wasn’t the only player on the UW sideline to take home top honors. Head coach Greg Gard also claimed coach of the year for leading his team - which was predicted to finish tenth in league - to a first-place finish.

