City council officially appoints new city manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On International Women’s Day, the City of Eau Claire officially hires its first female city manager.

Last week the Eau Claire City Council announced a final decision on who would become the next city manager.

At Tuesday’s meeting, that decision was finalized.

All 10 council members present agreed to accept the terms of employment for Stephanie Hirsch.

Hirsch is set to start her new role as city manager on April 4 at 8 a.m.

She grew up in Eau Claire and has been working with the county in the Department of Human Services.

Hirsch told city councilmembers she’s ready to serve Eau Claire.

“It is not an exaggeration to say it is the honor of a lifetime to be in a position to give back to this amazing community,” Hirsch said. “I will work as hard as I can to do whatever I can to build on the work you’re doing.”

Councilmembers also took time to thank Dave Solberg for serving as interim city manager.

“I know I will be forever grateful, and I think our community can be very proud that under Mr. Solberg’s leadership we had just kindness and collaboration at the forefront,” said Catherine Emmanuelle, city council at large member.

At Tuesday’s meeting the council also declared March 19 as Eau Claire Day.

That coincides with the city’s celebration of its 150th birthday.

