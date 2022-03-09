Advertisement

City council officially appoints new city manager

By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On International Women’s Day, the City of Eau Claire officially hires its first female city manager.

Last week the Eau Claire City Council announced a final decision on who would become the next city manager.

At Tuesday’s meeting, that decision was finalized.

All 10 council members present agreed to accept the terms of employment for Stephanie Hirsch.

Hirsch is set to start her new role as city manager on April 4 at 8 a.m.

She grew up in Eau Claire and has been working with the county in the Department of Human Services.

Hirsch told city councilmembers she’s ready to serve Eau Claire.

“It is not an exaggeration to say it is the honor of a lifetime to be in a position to give back to this amazing community,” Hirsch said. “I will work as hard as I can to do whatever I can to build on the work you’re doing.”

Councilmembers also took time to thank Dave Solberg for serving as interim city manager.

“I know I will be forever grateful, and I think our community can be very proud that under Mr. Solberg’s leadership we had just kindness and collaboration at the forefront,” said Catherine Emmanuelle, city council at large member.

At Tuesday’s meeting the council also declared March 19 as Eau Claire Day.

That coincides with the city’s celebration of its 150th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Two arrested after fight between parents and fans at McFarland hockey event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
(FILE)
Wisconsin gas prices jump over 50 cents per gallon in one week
Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve

Latest News

ss
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
City Council Officially Appoints New City Manager
City Council Officially Appoints New City Manager
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers announces launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program