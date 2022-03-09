Gov. Evers announces launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program, which will provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners.

The program’s goal is to help those who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible homeowners can receive assistance with mortgage payments, local property taxes and utilities, including internet, as well as housing counseling and legal services.

“The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program will provide a lifeline to homeowners who might otherwise be at risk of losing their homes because of hardships created by the pandemic,” Gov. Evers said. “Whether because of losing hours at work, increasing household costs, or any number of other reasons, Wisconsin stands ready to help folks make ends meet and get back on their feet because no one should ever have to worry about keeping a roof over their head for themselves or their family.”

The program will help Wisconsin homeowners who live in single-family homes, condominiums, duplexes or factory-built homes as a primary residence, have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 and earn a household income at or below 100 percent of the area median income.

“With the ending of the federal moratorium on foreclosure, it is more critical than ever that households in need are aware of this assistance,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said. “We are determined to help eligible homeowners as quickly as possible through our network of partners across the state.”

An online application is available now, and additional eligibility information is available here.

