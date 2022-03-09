Green Bay company launches “Women Helping Women” initiative to help Ukrainian women, families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Elevate97, a sign design company in Green Bay, dropped a new initiative called “Women Helping Women” on International Women’s Day.

“It was intentional that we launched it on International Women’s Day. It’s women supporting women, and we want to help women throughout the world,” said the company’s CEO and President, Kate Burgess.

The company released two T-shirt designs. One says “I Stand With Ukraine”, the second one says “Ukraine.” Both are in yellow and blue to represent the country’s flag.

The shirts are on sale on the company’s website now through March 18th for $20 each. Shipping is free. They plan to ship out all orders by the end of the month.

The goal is to sell 1,000 shirts and send all the proceeds to the Urgent Action Fund (UAF) for Women’s Human Rights non-profit.

Elevate97 employees met last Wednesday to come up with ideas to raise money for Ukrainians living in crisis and support Ukrainian women. On Monday, they started working on the prototypes and pressing on the designs on shirts.

“We moved fast. We really wanted to contribute quickly to this cause. We didn’t want to go through our normal process. We wanted to really make an impact, quickly,” said Kristin Laursen, the director of marketing and communications for Elevate97.

The company used one design with “UKR” on top and “AINE” on the bottom. UKR is the abbreviation for the country, and Laursen said AINE is the name of an Irish goddess who stands for sovereignty. The second design has a long “I” in the word Ukraine that doubles as the “I” in “I Stand With Ukraine”.

“It was important to us that it wasn’t just a cool design. It was something that spoke to people and had a true meaning behind it so that we can really help the women in Ukraine,” said Laursen.

Burgess said they have employees with family in Ukraine, who they are trying to help as well.

