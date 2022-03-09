La Crosse County forming health improvement plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department is taking a comprehensive look at community health needs.

Throughout 2021, the health department gathered public input to find the greatest challenges that residents are facing with their health.

“We have been working on this project for about a year now where we gathered a bunch of different sources to figure out what are the most important health priorities in our community, what are we struggling with in La Crosse County,” Public Health Educator Rachel King said.

Using community responses, three priority areas were identified:

- Behavioral Health: The need to address mental health, substance use disorder, and suicide.

- Healthy Environment: Involving access to safe housing, food, and places for physical activity.

- Access to Care: Residents being able to gain access to affordable, culturally-appropriate care.

To address each of those categories, the health department is creating a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

CHIP is a five-year strategy to create tangible improvements in the main areas of concern.

“We want to make sure that when we’re moving forward with our plan, it’s actionable,” King explained. “It’s something that we’re going to be able to track over the five years so we can make sure we’re making a difference.”

The health department is continuing to gather public input, which can be submitted here.

King hopes to have the plan fully created and implemented in the next few months.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.