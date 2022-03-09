Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails

Latest News

White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in...
SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense attorney: Men were ‘stoned’ when FBI informant recorded them in alleged Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Dems pushing Ukraine aid, $1.5T budget package through House
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach