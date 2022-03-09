Red Cross Month-Blood Services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The American Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable. In January, the Red Cross announced the first-ever blood “crisis,” given the less-than-one-day supply of key blood products at the national level.

Officials with the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter say thanks to record-breaking turnout from hundreds of thousands of individuals who gave the gift of life, the crisis has been alleviated, though appointments in the weeks ahead are encouraged to encourage a strong supply for people in need at hospitals.

The Red Cross supplies approximately 40% of the nation’s blood.

There are blood drives in the weeks ahead at Barron High School and Elmwood High School, plus plenty of opportunities at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.

You can make an appointment online, by calling 800 RED CROSS, or through the free American Red Cross blood donor app.

