Sleep loss during the pandemic, health officials weigh in during briefing

Up to 19 percent of U.S. adults report not getting enough rest or sleep every day, according to...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re not getting enough sleep, you’re not alone.

Up to 19 percent of U.S. adults report not getting enough rest or sleep every day, according to the National Institutes of Health. In addition, more Americans than ever before are taking melatonin.

According to the National Institute of Health, 19 percent of adults in the U.S. report not getting enough sleep and taking melatonin than ever before since the start of the pandemic. Not getting enough sleep may be affecting your weight, heart, and overall health.

Dr. Lois Krahn with Mayo Health Clinic says there are several factors that could be affecting your sleep including sleep environment, medical conditions, and stress and anxiety.

“Sleep is something that really makes a difference for daytime continuity, for daytime productivity, as well as for having a good experience at night having looking forward to going to sleep having an refreshing night sleep. But there are many things that can disrupt sleep and that’s the challenge. so we all want to sleep well but there’s a long list of things that can interfere,” Dr. Krahn said.

Dr. Krahn says a healthy amount of sleep is seven and a half to eight hours of sleep on average.

