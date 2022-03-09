Sleep loss during the pandemic, health officials weigh in during briefing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re not getting enough sleep, you’re not alone.

Up to 19 percent of U.S. adults report not getting enough rest or sleep every day, according to the National Institutes of Health. In addition, more Americans than ever before are taking melatonin.

Dr. Lois Krahn with Mayo Health Clinic says there are several factors that could be affecting your sleep including sleep environment, medical conditions, and stress and anxiety.

“Sleep is something that really makes a difference for daytime continuity, for daytime productivity, as well as for having a good experience at night having looking forward to going to sleep having an refreshing night sleep. But there are many things that can disrupt sleep and that’s the challenge. so we all want to sleep well but there’s a long list of things that can interfere,” Dr. Krahn said.

Dr. Krahn says a healthy amount of sleep is seven and a half to eight hours of sleep on average.

