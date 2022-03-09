Sport of bouldering climbing its way to the top

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bouldering is a climbing hobby and sport that seems to get more and more popular every day.

Whether it’s on a home wall , a local gym, or a college campus, ever since it was announced that sport climbing would be added to the 2020 Toyko Games, people have gone on to pursue the sport.

Al Wiberg, UWEC assistant director of operations says part of why bouldering has become so popular is its accessibility.

“People don’t need a lot of the specialized equipment, to come and climb they just need their shoes and chalk bag,” Wiberg says.

The bouldering wall opened at the Hilltop Recreation Center in 2018, garnering hundreds of repeat climbers both within the Blugold community and beyond.

“Some reports have shown that in the past five years, 40% of the climbing gyms that are being constructed today, are bouldering walls,” Wiberg adds.

The bouldering wall inside the Hilltop Recreation Center is open seven days a week from noon to 10p.m.

The bouldering wall is Free to UWEC students, staff and faculty.

For community members, the university has daily, monthly, semester-long and year-long memberships. To learn more, see here.

