Advertisement

Veterans facility expansion proposed for land sale funds

Former State Senator Dave Zien says according to the bill he authored in 2003, the funds from...
Former State Senator Dave Zien says according to the bill he authored in 2003, the funds from the sale of that land should be allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Social Services, or Veterans Affairs.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Area veterans are eyeing an expansion to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

In Feb. the State of Wisconsin put 62 acres of land up for sale at the nearby Northern Wisconsin Center. Former State Senator Dave Zien says according to the bill he authored in 2003, the funds from the sale of that land should be allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Social Services, or Veterans Affairs.

Zien says he hopes proceeds from the sale will be used to build a 72 bed expansion to the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. If sold at the estimated value of $35,000 dollars per acre, the sale could generate more than two million dollars.

“I understand there are over 400 on the waiting list of which 207 could be admitted tomorrow. They got like a two year waiting list, a two year waiting period, but if a person is in the hospital they can get to the head of the line,” Former State Senator Zien, said.

An additional 72 beds would double the capacity of the facility, which opened in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Health Improvement Plan in La Crosse Co.
Health Improvement Plan in La Crosse Co.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley officials celebrating the official unveiling...
Boys & Girls Clubs announce Chippewa Valley expansion
Boys & Girls Clubs Announce Plans to Serve 250 More Kids in Chippewa Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs Announce Plans to Serve 250 More Kids in Chippewa Valley
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee rule
Wisconsin Republican congressmen appeal redistricting ruling