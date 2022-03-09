Veterans facility expansion proposed for land sale funds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Area veterans are eyeing an expansion to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

In Feb. the State of Wisconsin put 62 acres of land up for sale at the nearby Northern Wisconsin Center. Former State Senator Dave Zien says according to the bill he authored in 2003, the funds from the sale of that land should be allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Social Services, or Veterans Affairs.

Zien says he hopes proceeds from the sale will be used to build a 72 bed expansion to the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. If sold at the estimated value of $35,000 dollars per acre, the sale could generate more than two million dollars.

“I understand there are over 400 on the waiting list of which 207 could be admitted tomorrow. They got like a two year waiting list, a two year waiting period, but if a person is in the hospital they can get to the head of the line,” Former State Senator Zien, said.

An additional 72 beds would double the capacity of the facility, which opened in 2013.

