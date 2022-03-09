Advertisement

Warrant issued for La Crosse armed robbery suspect

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse Police have identified a suspect in the Citgo Gas Station robbery that took place on Jan. 16, 2022.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on Jan. 16, at 8:25 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station, located at 1914 State Road, for an armed robbery.

The charges filed against Daniel LC Abston Jr. of Madison, Wis. in La Crosse County Circuit Court include armed robbery, party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, and 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, party to a crime.

The City of La Crosse notes Abston is being charged as a repeater with all of the above offenses. The City of La Crosse also notes in their release that Abston has been in custody in the Dane County jail since Jan. 23 on unrelated charges.

A warrant for Abston’s arrest was issued March 9. This is still an active investigation.

The City of La Crosse says in their release that they encourage anyone with any information regarding the armed robbery to contact 608-789-7218. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

