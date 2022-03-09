Advertisement

Western Technical College to lift mask requirement

The social post from the college says following the Center for Disease Control as well as state...
The social post from the college says following the Center for Disease Control as well as state and local health department recommendations, Western Technical College will no longer require face masks in their buildings effective Monday, March 14.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -In a social post, Western Technical College announced they are making a change in their mask requirements.

The social post from the Western Technical College says following the Center for Disease Control as well as state and local health department recommendations, Western Technical College will no longer require face masks in their buildings effective Monday, March 14.

The social post from the Western Technical College notes that the CDC advises people to wear a mask based on their personal preference, informed by their personal level of risk.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails

Latest News

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, on Jan. 16, at 8:25 p.m., officers responded...
Warrant issued for La Crosse armed robbery suspect
FILE - This file photo shows a person holding a Sony PS4 game controller.
UW researchers design video game controlled by deep breathing to help kids regulate emotions
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs