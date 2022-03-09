Western Technical College to lift mask requirement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -In a social post, Western Technical College announced they are making a change in their mask requirements.

The social post from the Western Technical College says following the Center for Disease Control as well as state and local health department recommendations, Western Technical College will no longer require face masks in their buildings effective Monday, March 14.

The social post from the Western Technical College notes that the CDC advises people to wear a mask based on their personal preference, informed by their personal level of risk.

