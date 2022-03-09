Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on absentee rule

(Janay Reece)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has deadlocked on whether municipal election clerks should be allowed to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee ballots.

One of the biggest targets of Republican criticism is the commission’s guidance, first issued in 2016, that allows election clerks to correct witness address omissions and mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The commission in January agreed on a 4-2 vote to adopt a temporary rule, good for six months, that followed the current guidance saying clerks can fill in missing information without contacting voters. But it couldn’t agree Wednesday whether to make that permanent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

Health Improvement Plan in La Crosse Co.
Health Improvement Plan in La Crosse Co.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley officials celebrating the official unveiling...
Boys & Girls Clubs announce Chippewa Valley expansion
Boys & Girls Clubs Announce Plans to Serve 250 More Kids in Chippewa Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs Announce Plans to Serve 250 More Kids in Chippewa Valley
Wisconsin Republican congressmen appeal redistricting ruling