1 hurt after vehicle rollover in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover incident in Vernon County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. 21-year-old Benjamin Horstman of Lafarge, Wis. was traveling east on State Highway 56, east of Viroqua, and was negotiating a curve when his vehicle hit the shoulder of the road.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release Horstman steered the vehicle back onto the road, however, he again lost control of the vehicle, which then caused the vehicle to skid over an embankment and rollover. The vehicle came to a rest on its side in a creek. Horstman was wearing his seatbelt. He got out of the vehicle on his own. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

