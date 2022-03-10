Advertisement

1 hurt after vehicle rollover in Vernon County

The vehicle came to a rest on its side in a creek.
The vehicle came to a rest on its side in a creek.(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover incident in Vernon County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 at 1:30 p.m. 21-year-old Benjamin Horstman of Lafarge, Wis. was traveling east on State Highway 56, east of Viroqua, and was negotiating a curve when his vehicle hit the shoulder of the road.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their release Horstman steered the vehicle back onto the road, however, he again lost control of the vehicle, which then caused the vehicle to skid over an embankment and rollover. The vehicle came to a rest on its side in a creek. Horstman was wearing his seatbelt. He got out of the vehicle on his own. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
State Sen. Jerry Petrowski will not seek reelection this fall
Veterans facility expansion proposed for land sale funds
Veterans facility expansion proposed for land sale funds
Fred Prehn
Court weighs case of conservative who won’t leave DNR board