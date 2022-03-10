Advertisement

The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up set to be held in April

The City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry and Downtown Eau Claire. Inc.’s 14th annual “The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up” is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is set to be underway in April.

The City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry and Downtown Eau Claire, Inc.’s 14th annual “The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up” is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The release by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry says the event is organized by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry. Volunteers are sent to assigned locations throughout Eau Claire to pick up litter as well as perform basic tasks of service.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry says in their release that many volunteers are needed. The deadline for registration is Friday, April 15.

If you are interested in being a volunteer or are seeking additional information, you can contact 715-839-5032 or email recvolunteers@eauclairewi.gov.

You can visit here for registration forms.

