Amery woman suspected of wire fraud

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Amery, Wis. woman is facing five counts of wire fraud.

According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah Tischer of Amery, Wis. is facing charges of five counts of wire fraud in connection with her suspected misuse of a person’s special needs trust in which she had been named as the trustee.

The release by the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea says that the indictment alleges that the wire fraud was committed from the dates of Oct. 2017 to Sept. 2019. The indictment alleges that Tischer fraudulently obtained funds from the trust by claiming that the funds were needed for home repairs that had been previously reimbursed by an insurance company, and that Tischer spent these funds on personal expenses, as well as at a casino.

The release by the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea says the indictment also alleges that Tischer used funds from the trust to purchase property that she claimed was for recreational purposes, however, records from Tischer’s insurance company show that Tischer had plans to use the house for rental purposes. The indictment also alleges that Tischer withdrew cash from the trust’s checking account, and spent the funds at a casino.

If Tischer is convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against Tischer are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Human Services Department.

