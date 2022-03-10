Advertisement

Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

Taylor Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney for a Green Bay woman charged in a grisly murder has requested a competency evaluation for his client.

Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

In a document obtained by Action 2 News, Schabusiness’s attorney tells the court, “Based upon the discussion I have had with my client, I have concerns regarding her ability to understand these proceedings and assist in her own defense.”

If the court grants the motion, Schabusiness would undergo an outpatient examination to determine whether she is competent to proceed. Schabusiness is scheduled to return to court on March 22.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered and dismembered Shad Thyrion, 25, at a home in 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found his severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van. Additional details of the crime may be be disturbing for some readers. CLICK HERE for a full report on the criminal complaint.

Family of Shad Thyrion reached out to Action 2 News, asking us to let the community know about a GoFundMe for Shad’s family. CLICK HERE to donate.

The GoFundMe says the family suffered an “unimaginable, tragic loss” when Shad was killed. They’re asking for donations for living and funeral expenses and “lots of prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Wisconsin lawsuit accuses GOP Senator, 2 congressmen of insurrection
The City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry and Downtown Eau Claire. Inc.’s 14th annual...
The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up set to be held in April
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/10/22)
The vehicle came to a rest on its side in a creek.
1 hurt after vehicle rollover in Vernon County