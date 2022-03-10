Attorney requests competency evaluation for Green Bay woman charged in grisly murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney for a Green Bay woman charged in a grisly murder has requested a competency evaluation for his client.

Taylor D. Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

In a document obtained by Action 2 News, Schabusiness’s attorney tells the court, “Based upon the discussion I have had with my client, I have concerns regarding her ability to understand these proceedings and assist in her own defense.”

If the court grants the motion, Schabusiness would undergo an outpatient examination to determine whether she is competent to proceed. Schabusiness is scheduled to return to court on March 22.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered and dismembered Shad Thyrion, 25, at a home in 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found his severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van. Additional details of the crime may be be disturbing for some readers. CLICK HERE for a full report on the criminal complaint.

Family of Shad Thyrion reached out to Action 2 News, asking us to let the community know about a GoFundMe for Shad’s family. CLICK HERE to donate.

The GoFundMe says the family suffered an “unimaginable, tragic loss” when Shad was killed. They’re asking for donations for living and funeral expenses and “lots of prayers.”

