Avoiding scams when giving to charity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the humanitarian crisis continues in Ukraine, nonprofit groups are there to help.

However, for those who want to give, not every group is legitimate.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said whenever disaster strikes, scammers try to take advantage.

They make imposter websites and try other tricks to make money.

If you want to help Ukraine, experts recommend you should do your own research about the charity.

To do that research, DATCP recommends going to one of these websites: Charity Navigator, Give, or Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

One red flag is if you’re asked for gift cards or asked to wire money.

You should also pay attention to the charities web address.

Charities end with .org rather than .com.

Another tip from consumer protection: type in the website instead of following a link you’ve been emailed or texted.

Scammers can make fake websites with addresses just one letter different than actual charities.

“When you receive that email asking you to give, it’s a good trigger to giving, but you don’t want your money to go to this scammer, and it can often be a phishing attempt where they’re just trying to steal your information and of course, your money,” said Michelle Reinen, a policy adviser with DATCP.

Reinen said DATCP has not heard of any scams yet related to Ukraine donations.

She encourages people to report anything they find that may seem sketchy.

To make a report you can call DATCP’s consumer protection hotline (800)-422-7128 or email them at DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.