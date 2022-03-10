Boys & Girls Clubs announce Chippewa Valley expansion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley (BGCGCV) will soon be able to serve an additional 250 kids, a 70 percent increase.

Wednesday, club leaders formally unveiled plans for four sites in the Chippewa Valley area.

Two sites are expanding. The club is opening two more.

It announced expansion plans in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. New sites will likely open later this year in Altoona and Menomonie.

It’s part of a $6.5 million dollar project creating opportunities for more kids like Sophia Poeschel.

“Not only do they just provide a safe place but they go above and beyond to help with their education and further their abilities and help make dreams come true,” Sophia’s father Lance Poeschel said.

Fellow club parent Josh Staidl agrees, the club has been great for both him and his kids.

“We know that they’re safe here and they’re having a good time,” he said. “It’s such a blessing to have this program here.”

The plans formally unveiled Wednesday call for renovating and expanding the Mary Marquart facility in Eau Claire, increasing it’s capacity by 50. The goal in Chippewa Falls is to renovate the club’s current space, the Masonic Lodge on Bridgewater Avenue, which the Boys and Girls Clubs recently bought. That facility will eventually be able to serve an additional 100 kids.

The club plans to open a new 50-member club this summer at the Altoona Intermediate School for kids ranging from second to fifth grade. Club leaders hope to open a similar club for 50 kid in sixth grade or older at the Menomonie Middle School.

“Bottom line, it means that 250 more kids everyday can have out-of-school experience where they’re enhancing academics, doing workforce preparation, learning about healthy lifestyles, getting social emotional support, mental health coping skills, mental health resiliency skills, all of the great outcomes that Boys and Girls Clubs are really known for and that we know work,” said BGCGCV CEO Ann Kaiser.

For a single-parent like Lance Poeschel, the club is a lifeline.

“I would really be in a bad place without Boys & Girls Club and I really go out of the way to express that to them,” he said.

Kaiser said she expects the Chippewa Falls expansion to be completed in 2023.

So far, BGCGCV has raised about $3 million for the entire project.

