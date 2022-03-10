Coulee Region nonprofits receive portion of La Crosse’s ARPA funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly two dozen nonprofits in the Coulee Region are receiving a financial boost.

The City of La Crosse was awarded $21.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and is allocating 10% of that total for nonprofit organizations.

That amounts to nearly $2 million, which is being distributed through 22 grants facilitated by the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“The City of La Crosse is not a grant maker, so they wanted to make sure that the process that was used in how they were going to decide how to distribute that 10% allocation was fair and equitable,” Executive Director Jamie Schloegel said.

Schloegel adds a nine-member committee went through 61 total applications, and used certain parameters to choose recipients.

“They were nonprofits who were fiscally responsible, and they were going to be able to accept those dollars and put them to work right away,” Schloegel explained.

The largest award went to Great Rivers United Way, which received $226,000 for its Great Rivers HUB program.

Director Lindsey Purl says HUB helps patients navigate health care systems to receive proper treatment.

“We have under 10 community health workers right now, and we rely on grants to really get those positions hired at various agencies around the community,” Purl detailed. “We’re looking to formalize that workforce, and really spread it to be in the 20s, 30s by the end of this year alone.”

The grants are not only meant to build healthier communities, but also make them more vibrant.

The La Crosse Children’s Museum received a grant of $32,000, which Executive Director Anne Snow says will bolster the museum’s operation.

“We serve everyone, and lots of times grants can be really specific, so it’s a little hard for us sometimes to qualify for grants,” Snow expressed. “We’re thrilled to get the ARPA funds, and they came unrestricted, so those funds are going to help us catch back up with the money that we lost being closed for 15 months.”

Other organizations receiving grants include:

- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse ($140,000)

- Workforce Connections, Inc. ($146,250)

- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse ($93,000)

- La Crosse Area Family YMCA ($135,500)

- Cia Siab, Inc. ($110,000)

- Couleecap ($104,000 & $57,000)

- La Crosse YWCA ($110,000)

- WAFER ($110,000)

- The Parenting Place ($70,000 & $85,000)

- Independent Living Resources ($80,000)

- Coulee Region Retired Senior Volunteer Program ($42,000)

- theExchange/Shelter Development Inc ($97,500)

- Catholic Charities ($44,000)

- Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency ($38,000)

- La Crosse Jail Ministry ($20,000)

- Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge ($87,500)

- La Crosse Promise ($53,000)

- GROW La Crosse ($15.000)

