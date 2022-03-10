Advertisement

Court weighs case of conservative who won’t leave DNR board

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago.

Fred Prehn has said he doesn’t have to step aside because the Senate hasn’t confirmed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned its two-year session this week without scheduling a confirmation hearing. That effectively preserves a one-vote conservative majority on the DNR board that has handled key issues like wolf management and environmental policy.

The justices hear oral arguments Thursday morning.

