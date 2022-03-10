Advertisement

DCF Secretary visits Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Access to quality, affordable, childcare in the Badger State was the focus of a stop by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary.

Emilie Amundson visited the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. She toured the museum, and learned about the museum’s new preschool and child development program.

Amundson highlighted the DCF’s $20 million dollar grant program. She says Project Growth can help solve the challenges facing Wisconsin’s childcare system, which impacts more than just parents.

“I would argue that childcare is part of the infrastructure that we need to build in communities across Wisconsin in order to grow Wisconsin workforce. It’s really an issue because its about sustaining and growing workforce overall. It’s about our economy,” Amundson said.

Applications opened Thursday for Project Growth, which offers two different grants. Partner Up! splits the cost of childcare for employees between their business and the state. Dream Up! will select 30 communities to create new childcare options.

Applications are open through April 4.

