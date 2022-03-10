Historic Chippewa Falls root beer stand under new ownership, slated to reopen May 2023

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -After 29 years, a soon-to-be Chippewa Falls family of five is looking to breath new life into a beloved downtown drive-up destination.

The Fish family, currently in Stillwater, MN, with roots dating back to Chippewa Falls, are the new proud owners of the 1930′s root beer stand, formerly known as Mary Ann’s Root Beer Stand.

Anneliese and husband Robert Fish say they know what a nostalgic small town business the root beer stand was and want it to once again be a place people can make new memories.

“One of the cool parts with the purchase is we got a lot of the original signage, right now it’s just in the garage but we plan on utilizing as much of that as we can to really bring it back to its glory days,” says Robert. “To use all that and have it look exactly like it did don’t to its napkin holders, salt shakers, so it’s exciting.”

While still a new purchase, the family says the support from the community has only further reaffirmed their decision to buy.

“We’re been overwhelmed with outreach, we’ve had people contacting us saying oh I worked at the stand when I was 16 and we had to wear roller-skates. Its things like that –in today’s day and world places like this don’t exist and if they do they’re very few and far between,” says Anneliese. “So to touch back on that 50′s 60′s vibe is something that we’re super interested in.”

She goes on to give a taste of the menu which will include cheese curds, onion rings, french fries, cheeseburgers, brats, hot dogs and possibly even Italian beef sandwiches.

“We found the old menu and we want to emulate a lot of what they had prior to our ownership. We’ll put a new spin on things... we want to breathe new life but we will have all the fried foods,” laughs Anneliese.

As for the new name, it will be named after Anneliese’s dad who recently passed away suddenly. Anneliese says growing up in Chippewa Falls she remembers how much her father was involved in the community and says that is something she wants to install in her kids through this new business venture. The root beer stand will now be known as Dave’s Root Beer Stand.

