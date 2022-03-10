Advertisement

Minnesota man dies after being struck by a vehicle in St. Croix County

On March 6 authorities received a report at 2:10 a.m. of a pedestrian that was hit on South...
On March 6 authorities received a report at 2:10 a.m. of a pedestrian that was hit on South Highway 25, just south of Radio Road located in Troy Township.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man has died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Croix County.

According to a release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on March. 6 authorities received a report at 2:10 a.m. of a pedestrian that was hit on South Highway 35, just south of Radio Road located in Troy Township.

The release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived they found 27-year-old Joshua Thesing of Ramsey, Minn. in the roadway. He suffered serious injuries from being hit by the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed by law enforcement and EMS personnel. Thesing was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul by ambulance.

Thesing passed away on March 9 due to the injuries he suffered.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says their release at the time of the crash the weather, reduced visibility, along with road conditions may have been a factor. They note alcohol was detected on Thesing.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office were the River Falls Police Department, River Falls Fire and EMS, and Allina EMS.

The incident is the second traffic fatality recorded by St .Croix County in 2022.

