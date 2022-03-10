Advertisement

Packers raised $65.8 million in latest stock sale

Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)
Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers sold almost 200,000 shares in their sixth and latest stock sale, raising about $65.8 million for improvements to Lambeau Field.

The team announced Thursday more than 198,000 shares were sold at $300 each between November 16, 2021 and February 25, 2022. It made up to 300,000 shares available.

The Packers now have 176,160 shareholders they didn’t have before -- meaning 537,000 people can now claim to be owners. Buyers in Wisconsin accounted for 17 percent of the stocks sold -- the largest percentage of any state -- followed by California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York.

The money will be used for ongoing construction projects, including new video boards and concourse upgrades at the stadium.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, 42-year-old Sarah...
Amery woman suspected of wire fraud
The firefighter says flames moved quickly through the business, and it was clear the main job...
Bar destroyed by fire in western Wisconsin
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park