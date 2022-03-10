Packers raised $65.8 million in latest stock sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers sold almost 200,000 shares in their sixth and latest stock sale, raising about $65.8 million for improvements to Lambeau Field.

The team announced Thursday more than 198,000 shares were sold at $300 each between November 16, 2021 and February 25, 2022. It made up to 300,000 shares available.

The Packers now have 176,160 shareholders they didn’t have before -- meaning 537,000 people can now claim to be owners. Buyers in Wisconsin accounted for 17 percent of the stocks sold -- the largest percentage of any state -- followed by California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York.

The money will be used for ongoing construction projects, including new video boards and concourse upgrades at the stadium.

