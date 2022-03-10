Advertisement

School District of Monroe students, staff show support for teacher from Ukraine

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - As attacks in Ukraine continue, School District of Monroe high school students and staff showed support for a teacher Wednesday who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine eight years ago.

A Facebook post from the School District of Monroe explains that people wore blue and yellow to show support for Monroe High School German teacher Alla Schwartz.

Band and choir students at the school had been practicing the National Anthem of Ukraine since Monday, the district said. They performed it for her as a surprise.

A student could be seen handing their teacher a bouquet of yellow flowers before the group started the song, with signs that read “We support you” and “We love Frau Schwartz.”

