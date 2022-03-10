Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 9th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - NCAA D-III Tournament Women’s Hockey action as UW-Eau Claire takes on Gustavus Adolphus in the first round. We hear from the state bound Neillsville Warriors girls basketball team. The Blugolds men’s hockey team garners conference honors. Finally, we head to Bloomer for signing day with five athletes signing to compete at the next level.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
New program to help Wisconsin homeowners launched
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Investigators say a 10 year old girl, who lived at the Tilden home as a foster care child,...
Judge dismisses infant death lawsuit

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year
Menomonie GBB
SportScene 13 for Monday, March 7th, 2022
McDonell Macks headed to state
SportScene 13 for Sunday, March 6th, 2022