SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 9th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - NCAA D-III Tournament Women’s Hockey action as UW-Eau Claire takes on Gustavus Adolphus in the first round. We hear from the state bound Neillsville Warriors girls basketball team. The Blugolds men’s hockey team garners conference honors. Finally, we head to Bloomer for signing day with five athletes signing to compete at the next level.

