WAGNER TAILS: Mildred and Bella

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meet a talkative cat with extra soft fur. Mildred is available for adoption at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Staff members at ECCHA say this seven-year-old is full of personality. Sometimes it sounds like she’s unhappy with something, but staffers came to realize Mildred just likes to be heard.

She loves getting head and neck scratches. Mildred would probably do best as the only pet in the house.

If you work from home or somewhere that’s pet-friendly, she’d made a great office kitty. She loves to roll around on your desk and help “organize” your paperwork. She will even sit on your lap, or keep your chair warm when you leave. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can call (715) 839-4747 or email.

--

After living outside for months last year, Bella is ready to find a home where she’ll be part of the family. Bella arrived at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Rice Lake expecting puppies.

With her puppies going off to their forever homes, Bella is hoping to do the same. The two-year-old lab/terrier mix loves cuddles, belly rubs, tennis balls and squeaky toys.

Be warned, you’ll go through a lot of squeakers and tennis balls with Bella around. Bella does great with people, and she’s okay with cats. However, Bella is dog selective and prefers calm dogs.

LRBDR staff members say this wigglebutt has a beautiful heart with a lot of love to give. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also email LRBDR.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.